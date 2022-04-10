MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-crash Saturday night and police said two trucks might be involved.

Modesto police were called to the crash at Lakewood Avenue between Briggsmore and Orangeburg avenues.

When officers arrived, they found 62-year-old Kenneth Earl Hutt severely injured after being struck while riding a bike.

Despite life-saving efforts, police said Hutt died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police two pickup trucks drove away from the scene of the crash.

The first truck was described as an older-model red Toyota pickup and the second was a mid-2000s white Chevrolet Silverado.

Witnesses said both trucks were traveling south on Lakewood Avenue when the crash happened, and they both drove away turning east on Orangeburg Avenue.

Police said one, or both trucks, may have substantial damage on the front end including the windshield.

Police are looking for additional witnesses who may have seen the crash or residents in the area who have doorbell or surveillance cameras.

If anyone one has information regarding the crash, please contact Officer Raduechel at raduechelr@modestogov.com or contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.