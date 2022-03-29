SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man who is allegedly connected to two sexual battery occurrences at Sacramento State and Consumes River College was arrested Monday, according to police.

Detectives from Sac State and Los Rios Community College District arrested 28-year-old Nico Traversie in the Mellowoods Way neighborhood in South Sacramento. Traversie was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on sexual battery charges.

According to police, Sac State officers received two separate reports of a sexual battery occuring on campus on March 2. Campus police said a victim reported that a male approached them from behind while walking near the River Front Center. The guy allegedly slapped their buttocks while he rode by on a bicycle.

On March 7, officers said two females reported a sexual assualt on the CRC campus to Los Rios police. According to Los Rios police, a male on a bicycle engaged in a conversation with two female students near a parking lot. Police said the male bicyclist touched one of the female’s buttocks and then rode away.

The female students filed a report after flagging down a passing police vehicle. After receiving the report, police said officers searched the campus, but were unable to locate the bicyclist.

An investigation revealed that both incidents involved the same suspect, police said.