Biden administration faces tough road to regain standing internationally

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — It was clear that President Joe Biden intends to turn the page on the events of two weeks ago.

The insurrection was just the opposite of the example America wants to portray as a government elected by the people.

“There can be no question that the United States has been internationally weakened,” said UC Davis Professor Karima Bennoune.

Bennoune studies extremism and has worked at the United Nations.

“These events will now be used by many repressive governments as a tool to undermine human rights and democratic claims elsewhere,” Bennoune told FOX40.

Because some of the rioters were white supremacists, it allows authoritarian governments to argue hypocrisy when the U.S. talks about suppressing dissent in other countries.

But President Biden is looking at the glass half full; he says the U.S. survived a crisis through the strength of its democratic ideals.

However, credibility lost is not easily regained.

“It will also greatly complicate any efforts by the Biden administration to champion human rights and the rule of law in the U.N. system,” Bennoune said.

Dealing with extremism won’t be easy, but Bennoune says it can be done successfully. One of the challenges will be how to allow for freedom of expression without stepping on the rights of others.