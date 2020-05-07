Big Day of Giving organizers worry high rate of unemployment could hurt fundraising efforts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — From a digital day of dance classes to a 24-hour comedy show held entirely online, this year’s Big Day of Giving was unlike any before it.

The 24-hour fundraising event for nonprofits was held entirely from a distance. And with staggering rates of unemployment, organizers have been worried that donations could be slim.

“In past years, nonprofits have closed streets in downtown Sacramento and had a festival,” said Linda Beech Cutler. “Of course, none of that can happen.”

Cutler, who is the chief executive officer for the Sacramento Region Community Foundation, knew the annual fundraiser would look different.

At first, she was worried for the fundraiser, which raises money for hundreds of nonprofits.

“This is a different giving environment. Some folks who may have lost their job or their income has been reduced. So, how would that affect giving?” said Cutler. “And I’m really happy to say things seem to be going very well.”

It’s welcomed news, especially for nonprofits who need the donations now more than ever.

“We’re serving more people with fewer volunteers and fewer food resources,” said River City Food Bank Executive Director Amanda McCarthy.

Since COVID-19, they have seen a 30% increase in families needing food. They’re now serving roughly 4,200 people every week.

Many volunteers have also had to step back since they are seniors who are at-risk.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had to suspend food drives. But as soon as it’s safe to do, so we’ll welcome food donations,” McCarthy told FOX40.

And they’re far from being the only ones with a tight budget.

Fairytale Town had to close its doors due to the pandemic and admission is the main thing keeping the kid-friendly park running.

“We continue to incur expenses because the animals need to be fed and the grounds need to be cared for, absent any revenue coming in,” said Fairytale Town Executive Director Kevin Smith-Fagan.

It’s why those who have resources are being urged to step up.

“When there’s troubled times, this region activates,” said Cutler.

If you would like to help by donating, you can go to bigdayofgiving.org and choose from more than 600 nonprofits to support. Organizers say any donation, no matter how small, helps.

They’re hoping to surpass their record setting total from last year of $8.4 million.