(FOX40.COM) — A truck carrying “thousands of cases of apple juice” overturned near Interstate 5 and Highway 50 Wednesday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP said multiple lanes needed to be shut down for a few hours to remove the big rig and clean up the spill.

According to CHP, the driver sustained minor injuries and the crash was not the result of the driver operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol.