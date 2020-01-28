Big rig crash, hazmat situation closes Highway 20 in Nevada County

(KTXL) — Officials closed a portion of Highway 20 in Nevada County Monday after a big rig crash in the area.

The California Highway Patrol says the highway has been closed between Nevada City and Interstate 80 as crews clean up the site and try to prevent fuel from leaking into any nearby creeks.

One of the big rigs involved in the crash has still not been recovered by crews, according to the CHP.

Little else has been reported about the incident. It is unknown if anyone was injured.

As of 5:40 p.m., officials expected the highway to be closed for multiple hours.

This story is developing.