SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For approximately five hours, crews worked to clear the scene where a big rig jackknifed on Capital City Freeway at the eastbound Interstate 80 Junction.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Thursday, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans said crews worked to clear packages and 85 gallons of diesel fuel off the freeway.

All lanes were blocked and traffic was diverted off the freeway at Watt Avenue.

The lanes reopened around 7:15 a.m.

