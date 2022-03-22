FRENCH CAMP, Calif. (KTXL) — A big rig crashed into an escaped horse on Interstate 5 in French Camp Tuesday morning, heavily impacting traffic in the area.

According to the California Highway Patrol, five horses escaped from a nearby ranch in the area of West Mathews Road.

Around 1:45 a.m., the horses got onto the nearby interstate where one was struck by a big rig and killed, the CHP told FOX40.

After hitting the horse, the CHP said the big rig swerved and toppled onto its side, spilling produce onto an off-ramp.

The truck driver was not injured, the CHP reported.

All of these boxes spilled onto the Matthews Rd. offramp next to northbound I-5 near French Camp (south of Stockton) after a big rig toppled over. It happened around 1:45 a.m. when the truck hit a horse, per CHP. The driver was not injured, but the horse did not survive. pic.twitter.com/G1BLT75O8z — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) March 22, 2022

As of 6 a.m., crews were still cleaning up the debris and northbound I-5 was still experiencing delays between the Lathrop Road exit (Exit 463) and the French Camp Road exit (Exit 468). Caltrans said two northbound lanes were closed and officials did not expect I-5 to fully reopen until 10 a.m.

Southbound traffic was also slowed.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.