Big rig crashes into stopped traffic near Sacramento Airport, killing one driver and injuring others

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was killed and others were injured Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash near Sacramento International Airport.

Around 4:20 p.m., a big rig heading south on Interstate 5 crashed into stopped traffic near Airport Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says it is investigating why the driver failed to stop, causing the big rig to strike a Chevrolet van, a Kia and a white Ram pickup truck.

The 40-year-old driver of the Kia died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to the CHP.

Multiple people involved in the crash were also hospitalized with major injuries.

CHP officials say the big rig driver cooperated with investigators and did not appear to be intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Investigators do not know if the big rig driver was speeding before crashing into the other vehicles.

Anyone with any additional information about the crash is asked to call Officer Greg Zumstein at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at 916-348-2300 or by cell phone at 916-798-0975.