Big rig fire shuts down parts of I-80 in Vacaville

Courtesy: California Highway Patrol

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A big rig went up in flames Thursday morning, closing down a portion of Interstate 80 in Vacaville.

The California Highway Patrol said around 10 a.m., a semitractor-trailer pulling two dump trailers caught fire on I-80 in the area of Mason Street.

CHP officials said the driver pulled over to the side of the road as the flames spread.

Photos from the scene of the fire show the tractor completely scorched and gutted after the blaze.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

By just before noon, the CHP said two lanes were still closed and would be for at least another 45 minutes. Drivers were told to use other routes to avoid traffic delays.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

