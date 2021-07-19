Big rig gets wedged under Highway 99 overcrossing in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A big rig became wedged under an overcrossing along Highway 99 in South Sacramento Monday morning after it was hit by a speeding car.

The California Highway Patrol said a speeding Chrysler 300 merged onto southbound Highway 99 from Florin Road before losing control and colliding with a big rig.

According to CHP officials, the crash took out the big rig’s right front suspension. It veered off the road, hitting a guard rail and stopping under the Florin Road overcrossing.

No one was injured in the crash.

“For more than two decades, speeding has been involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities,” CHP South Sacramento officials wrote. “In 2019, 9,478 individuals were killed in in traffic collisions involving unsafe speed which accounted for 26% of all traffic fatalities.”

