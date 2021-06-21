Big rig hits crashed vehicles on I-80 near Dixon, killing teenage girl

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A teenage girl was hit and killed Sunday after she was hit by a big rig on Interstate 80 just outside of Dixon.

According to the California Highway Patrol, around 12:45 a.m., a Freightliner was headed west on I-80 in the area of Dixon Avenue when it came upon the scene of a multi-vehicle crash.

The CHP said a 17-year-old girl who had been in the crash was standing on the shoulder of the interstate when the big rig crashed into the stopped vehicles.

CHP officials say the big rig struck the teenager, killing her.

The CHP couldn’t provide any additional details about the girl or the initial crash.

CHP officials are still investigating the crash and have asked witnesses to call Officer Wheeler at 707-428-2100.