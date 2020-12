YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews are working to remove a big rig after it overturned on southbound Interstate 5 near County Road 102 in Woodland.

The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities said the driver was able to escape the big rig without any injuries before it caught fire.

At this time, it is unclear why the driver veered off the road.

One lane remains closed, causing minor backups in the area.

This is a developing story.

UPDATE: the #2 SB lane is open. https://t.co/EqPeAQ3RCW — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 10, 2020