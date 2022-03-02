MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — A Manteca family put up a billboard on Wednesday to bring awareness to the unsolved murder of their loved one.

“He didn’t deserve what happened to him,” said Lupita Rios, the victim’s sister.

It’s been a year since 30-year-old Ramon Rios, a husband and father of two young girls, was killed in Manteca.

“He was a very hard-working person. He was a loving person,” Lupita Rios said. “He was a giving person.”

“He was always so kind. He loved his two little babies. He loved his wife,” said Jose Luis Rios Jr., his older brother.

Ramon Rios’s family said their lives are forever changed.

“We’re broken. We’re never going to be whole. Time might help us heal, but it’s never going to be the same, we’ll never heal completely. And there’s someone out there that knows something, please, I beg you, say something,” Rios said.

With the help of Luis G. Alvarez Jr. Rewards for Justice Incorporated and the Misty Holt Singh Foundation, a billboard of Ramon Rios was installed. It offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information that helps solve the case.

“If somebody knows something, please step up because right now our family is suffering, and we don’t want this for your guys’ family,” Rios Jr. said.

The billboard sits along Yosemite Avenue, not far from where he was shot and killed on Feb. 20 of 2021.

“We were more than brothers. We were best friends,” Rios Jr. said.

The family said the billboard will stay up until an arrest is made.

“Whoever murdered my brother, we would like for that person to be behind bars. That’s what we want,” Lupita Rios said.

Manteca police encourage anyone with information to call the departments tip line at 209-823-4636.