Billboards across Sacramento teach important lesson of Japanese Internment in US

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Saturday marks 80 years since the United States first authorized the internment of Japanese U.S. citizens during World War II.

Billboards are going up across Sacramento, sharing an important message about that chapter in our history.

Sam Shimada, 89, alongside his wife Fumi, walked into the Capitol Friday morning to commemorate the chapter in history he hopes is never forgotten or repeated.

Shimada was just 9 years old on Feb. 19, 1942.

That day, then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, authorizing the U.S. government to forcibly remove and intern Japanese citizens at the height of WWII.

For Shimada, this history is still fresh and painful.

He and his family were forced to relocate first to Merced and then to a camp in Amache, Colorado where he spent three years of his childhood.

“I was so young. I didn’t even know what imprisonment was,” Shimada shared. For me, at that time, it was nothing, but now at my age and experience, it was tragic.”

Shimada was on the floor of the State Assembly Friday as members issued a proclamation to mark the 80th anniversary of Japanese internment.

Blocks from the Capitol, across from the Golden 1 Center, is one of roughly a dozen billboards around town to make sure that history is remembered.

Sacramento-raised artist Bob Matsumoto created the art. The art installation features barbed wire, lists the names of all 10 internment camps and the date when it all began.

“I’m a survivor; a former prisoner in my own country, declared a national security risk at age 5,” local educator and activist Marielle Tsukamoto said.

Tsukamoto spent her childhood in internment camps. She said the billboard is part of an important task to teach about what happened to her and so many others.

“I now have an obligation for the rest of my life, not only to tell the story but to make sure that the next generation understands the danger of not knowing the constitution, of not standing up for anybody’s rights. Because if you let that group be victimized and lose the constitutional rights, you’ll probably be on the list at some point in the future, and that’s the lesson we try to teach to the next generation,” Tsukamoto explained.