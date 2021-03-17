‘Bird scare cannons’ used to keep geese away from crops

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – In a Facebook post Wednesday, Placer County said their Agricultural Commissioner’s Office confirmed the ‘mysterious’ sound residents have been reporting in Roseville were ‘bird scare cannons.’

The county said farmers in the area have been using them to prevent geese from destroying their crops.

The cannon, also known as a zon gun, is a small device that uses propane to emit a thunderclap-like sound to scare away birds from farms.

According to the county, it’s a commonly used agricultural tool. It does not fire projectiles and is harmless to animals.

Placer County says zon gun use is allowed at night under the county’s right-to-farm ordinance but is seasonal, and likely won’t be necessary within the coming weeks.