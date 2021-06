CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) – Citrus Heights police announced a road closure following a traffic collision Monday evening.

According to officials, a traffic collision occurred on Birdcage Street near Sun Hill Drive and Chancery Court, which will shut down Birdcage Street for an unknown amount of time.

Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible.

No information about the cause of the collision or any potential victims has been released.

