SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Diocese of Sacramento marked Ash Wednesday with a service at the steps of the State Capitol.

Some of those who attended told FOX40 with all that is happening in the world, Ash Wednesday brings them a renewed sense of hope.

Through song, prayer and ritual, dozens of people gathered at the south steps to take part in the service.

“To pray for what is going on in our world,” service attendee Ronke Omole told FOX40. “It’s helping us to draw closer to God to give us hope.”

For Omole and many faithful who attended, the day is one of significance, marking the beginning of the 40-day period of Lent in preparation for Easter.

Some observe the day by fasting, repenting, reflecting, or in this case services, wearing a mark of ash to symbolize sin.

In years past, leaders with the church applied ashes in the form of a cross to congregants’ foreheads, but because of the pandemic, they’re just sprinkling the ashes on the heads of congregants.

“For us, it becomes an annual exercise of refocusing ourselves, reorienting our lives. If we could say it in modern terms, to reboot,” explained Bishop Jamie Soto of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento.

Soto said he hopes the reboot will help remedy the pain and suffering in the world.

“Most notable in what the people in Ukraine are suffering. And we can often feel like ‘what can I do?’ And so an act of solidarity, making our lives more simple, making sacrifices ourselves for the sake of caring, for our brothers and sisters in need, are all ways that we can be part of the solution and hopefully sow the seeds of hope in the lives of others,” Soto explained.

“We still remember God in all that we go through, in all that is going on in the world. It makes me feel there is hope,” Omole added.