Black Child Legacy Campaign working to help Sacramento County families dealing with tragedy

Isabel Martin would have turned 8 years old Monday, but she was killed on Nov. 16 by her uncle along Seavey Circle in the Upper Land Park neighborhood in Sacramento, investigators say.

That same shooting ended the life of someone witnesses said had been fighting suspected gunman Tyrice Martin just a few days before the tragedy.

As the community and the city began to mourn that tragedy, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said, “I would like to thank the community leaders with Black Child Legacy who were instrumental in assisting officers and family members with a tragic scene.”

So who are those leaders and just how were they able to reach out in this moment of crisis?

Shelley Dyer, with the Sierra Health Foundation and The Center, and Kim Williams, the manager of the Hub and Sacramento Building Healthy Communities, joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m to discuss their efforts.