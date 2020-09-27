Black Lives Matter Manteca travels to Capitol to protest against police brutality

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Black Lives Matter Manteca says they traveled to Sacramento Saturday morning to protest and fight for justice for Breonna Taylor and for all Black lives.

“It just hurts to see once again our voices being silenced or being unheard and the violence continue to be carried out against our communities with no accountability,” said Sharon Washington-Barnes, the founder of BLM Manteca.

The group mostly stayed on the corner of L and 10th streets throughout the day chanting, holding signs and at times engaging in conversations with people walking by them.

The group may be small in number but they say they’re dedicated to the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor and for all Black lives.

“You don’t have to be huge, you don’t have to have everybody out here, you don’t have to block the street, you don’t have to have a march, you can just literally stand by yourself with a sign. And you have no idea how much people you may impact in that one day,” Washington-Barnes said.

She says they traveled to the Capitol to put pressure on state lawmakers to condemn police brutality.

“Our main goal we want to be able to have the state of California, our politicians, our legislators, and our governor make an actual statement, speaking out against what’s going on in Kentucky and about police brutality in general,” Washington-Barnes said. “And just making sure that we’re, they’re standing with us.”

Demonstrators say they will continue to march and protest until they see real change.

“Change looks like accountability when officers act out and kill us unjustly. Change looks like getting rid of no knock warrants, change looks like giving us an equal education system,” Washington-Barnes said. “Change looks like me being able to feel safe at all times and not have to worry about people judging me or me not being able to go somewhere because of the color of my skin.”

Black Lives Matter Manteca says they plan to be back at the Capitol Sunday morning for another day of protests.