Black-owned businesses in Stockton see rise in support from public yet still face barriers to resources

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — From freshly fried hot wings to ice cream, Stockton has an array of black-owned businesses.

As protests broke out in the city and across the country for racial equality, some entrepreneurs told FOX40 they’ve noticed a push for people to support their black-owned businesses.

Antonio Shannon owns Lord of the Wings, a small restaurant on Hammer Lane and a food truck by the same name.

“We known for having the best wings in Stockton, period, you know what I’m saying. We have about 20 flavors and I keep adding new flavors,” said Shannon. “I’m going to keep it 100. We’ve been getting love from everybody and that’s what I want to see. I’m good with everybody.”

“I’ve noticed it all over my social media pages,” said Dan Williams, owner of Take of Texas, a food truck in San Joaquin County. ”That’s all I’ve been seeing for the past couple of weeks is to support the black-owned businesses and things of that nature.”

Craig Waifer with the African American Chamber of Commerce of San Joaquin County told FOX40 they are seeing support on the ground from customers of all backgrounds.

“I am witnessing a groundswell of support for black businesses from all over,” said Waifer.

Despite the community push for black-owned businesses, Waifer said owners do still feel the effects of institutionalized racism

Waifer said of the 56-member businesses, he doesn’t know of anyone who has received any emergency relief from state or federal small business grants.

“I would say many of the black businesses have yet to realize relief due to the coronavirus, in most cases we’re still waiting,” said Waifer.

Waifer told FOX40 he believes part of the problem is the lack of access to resources that would help black business owners apply.

“I’m not confident that we have access to the information in a timely manner,” said Waifer.

Chamber officials said they hope the protests will continue to bring awareness to systemic racism in every form.

“Black businesses, they shouldn’t be ignored when it comes to relief,” said Waifer. “We’re all part of the master plan.”

Business owners said they all support the protests and are hopeful they’ll lead to change.

“I love the movement. It’s about time we start pressing the issue on certain things,” said Shannon.

Tap or click here to find a list of some of the black-owned businesses in Stockton.