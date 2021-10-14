BLM mural in midtown Sacramento vandalized; police investigate as possible hate crime

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Black Lives Matter mural in midtown Sacramento was defaced with splatters of paint and police are investigating the vandalism as a possible hate crime.

Sacramento police said officers were sent to the Capital Stage Company on J Street Tuesday afternoon to investigate the vandalism.

Photographs posted on social media by the theater company and Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela show yellow and black paint strewn across the mural. In her Instagram post, Valenzuela said the colors used “suggest that it may have been a bias related event.”

“Let me be very clear: Racism, bigotry, and hatred are not welcome in Sacramento. These kinds of attacks only reinforce our resolve as a city to continue to fight for equity, diversity, and liberation,” Valenzuela continued.

The Capital Stage Company said it is working on restoring the mural.

“We support our artist Leon Willis and will help clean and restore our mural,” the theater company posted on Facebook.

As police look for witnesses and investigate nearby surveillance footage, they are asking anyone with more information about the vandalism to call the department.