Board of directors decides to dissolve Stockton-based organization after founder’s arrest

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The board of directors of a Stockton-based nonprofit has decided to dissolve the corporation after their founder was arrested last month on suspicion of sexually abusing a minor.

Fathers & Families of San Joaquin, which offers programs focused on helping local families, children and fathers, made the announcement Monday.

The organization was founded in 2003 by Samuel Nunez, a former gang member who was praised for turning his life around.

In late May, Manteca police reported Nunez had been arrested following a monthlong investigation into reports of sexual abuse involving a female relative.

“On April 23, the victim contacted us to report a series of events that occurred when she was between 9 and 12 years old,” explained Manteca Police Department spokesman Sgt. Gregg Beall.

The organization said the accusations against their former executive director have had “profound ripple effects across the organization and in the larger social justice movements we are proud to be a part of.” As a result of Nunez’s arrest, San Joaquin County decided not to renew three contracts it had with Fathers & Families.

According to Fathers & Families, their board of directors decided to dissolve the corporation now that it has lost millions in funding.

Some of the services offered by the nonprofit will be relocated and handled by other organizations.

“The healing process will be long, but the vision that the organization began must live on. We look forward to the next iteration of this work led by local leaders who are inspired by what have already achieved together,” the board of directors wrote in Monday’s release.