Board of supervisors votes to declare racism a public health crisis in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors voted to declare racism a public health crisis Tuesday evening.

The resolution, brought by Supervisor Phil Serna, calls on the county to take a more active role in addressing racial inequities in health care.

“Sacramento County is one of the nation’s most diverse communities, and as such, all its citizens should have the opportunity to live their lives free from systemic racism,” Serna said in a statement on the county’s website.

“Research has demonstrated that racism adversely impacts the physical and mental health of people of color. The resolution we passed today acknowledges Sacramento County’s commitment to face this crisis head-on through fair and just governance and service delivery,” he continued.

Supervisor Sue Frost was the only vote against the resolution.

“I do not believe that America is a racist country or that most Americans are racist,” Frost said in a statement.

County efforts could come in the form of programs, funding or other resources to combat issues like Black people having chronic health problems at high rates.

Dr. Peter Beilenson, speaking in favor of the resolution, drew attention Tuesday evening for using the term “yellow folks” when referring to Asian Americans.

