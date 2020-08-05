Body cam footage shows 3 officers shoot, kill homicide suspect at Stockton apartment complex

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — More details and a piece of body camera footage were released Tuesday from a July 15 Stockton police shooting that left a suspect dead.

Around noon on July 15, Antwane Burrise died after he was fired on by three Stockton police officers who were attempting to take him into custody for a homicide.

The month before, Burrise was suspected of shooting 39-year-old Renard Thomas multiple times, according to police. Thomas was found dead in a vehicle on Florence Street.

Police say a homicide warrant was issued for Burrise’s arrest. At the time, the 39-year-old suspect was on post-release community supervision, as well as federal probation, and had been released from prison back in April.

During their investigation, the Stockton Police Department reports they believe Burrise was responsible for other shootings, street gang activity and other violent crimes in the area. They also learned multiple community members had been intimidated by him.

Officers found Burrise sitting in an SUV at a Cosumnes Drive apartment complex on July 15, according to police.

When they tried to block him in with their patrol vehicles, officers say he rammed one of their cars before putting his car in reverse toward an undercover officer.

Click or tap here to watch the Stockton Police Department’s video. Warning: The body camera footage at the end of this video contains violent images and viewer discretion is advised.

The body camera footage shows a uniformed officer with a K-9 running toward the apartment complex’s parking lot. He yells at Burrise to “stop now” multiple times.

The undercover officer, with his gun drawn, runs between two parked vehicles and moments later, Burrise’s SUV backs up in the officer’s direction. Seconds later, more than a dozen gunshots ring out between the undercover officer and two uniformed officers and the SUV stops.

Officers rendered medical aid and Burrise was taken by medics to a local hospital, where he died.

In his SUV, officers found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine under his seat and an illegally-modified, loaded assault rifle with an extended magazine “within arm’s reach of Burrise,” according to Stockton Police Capt. Eric Kane.

A multi-agency investigation has been launched and, per protocol, the police department is conducting an internal administrative investigation and review.