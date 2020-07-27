Body cam video shows what happened minutes before Sacramento police shot armed man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Newly released body camera footage gives a clearer picture of a deadly police shooting last week.

Sacramento police shot and killed Jeremy Southern after he pointed a gun at officers, the body camera video shows.

On July 21, Sacramento Police arrived at the Crossings Apartment Complex in Sacramento around 2:15 p.m. to get surveillance footage from a shooting there the week before.

Body camera video shows police recognize a suspect, 22-year-old Jeremy Southern, and they began following him.

Police say Southern took a gun out of his bag. Video shows an officer draws his weapon.

“Put them up, put them up, put them up, stop, back up, back up, back up, back up. Gang 5-6, he has a gun,” said one officer.

Witness video shows Southern standing with his gun pointed at officers. In the video, the officers tell Southern to put his hands up and drop his gun multiple times.

“Jeremy, you’re going to get shot. Drop the gun. We don’t want to shoot you. Put your hands up,” said one officer.

After roughly three minutes of the officers telling Southern to put down the weapon and him refusing, the video shows more officers arrive.

“I’m going to take a shot. I’m going to take a shot,” said one officer.

Video shows the single shot hits Southern, knocking him to the ground.

Southern is on the ground for just over a minute with the gun several feet away. He can be seen moving.

“Where is the gun at?” asked one officer.

“Stay on the ground!” yelled another officer.

“He’s crawling toward it,” said another.

“Where is the gun?” one of the officers asked once more.

“Right toward the left,” answered another.

Video shows another officer hitting Southern with another shot.

Roughly one minute later police use a shield to walk toward Southern. The video ends with police putting him in handcuffs.

“The suspect is detained,” said one officer.

Police said they began medical care but Southern was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the department, the incident is still under investigation.

Body camera and witness video can be found here. Viewer discretion is advised.