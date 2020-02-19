Body camera video shows Elk Grove officer saving driver from burning car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) -- A harrowing body camera video posted by the Elk Grove Police Department shows an officer pulling a driver from a burning car.

The video taken from Officer Houston's body camera on Feb. 11 shows him driving his patrol car up to the scene of a fiery single-car crash. Police say the flames were coming from the engine compartment of the damaged car.

Officer Houston can be heard asking if anyone is in the car before the driver says, "I cannot get out, sir."

With the driver on the passenger side, the officer runs around the car then tells the man to get away from the window. Houston then starts smashing in the glass, causing it to shatter.

"Give me your hand," Officer Houston tells the driver and pulls him through the broken window to safety.

Elk Grove police say the driver was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.