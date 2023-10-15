(FOX40.COM) — A dead body that was found on Friday near railroad tracks in South Sacramento was discovered to have gunshot wounds, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

At around 12:08 a.m., police say they responded to the area of Fernandez Drive and 38th Avenue for a welfare check call. Upon arrival officers located one adult male on the ground near the train tracks, who was not conscious or breathing. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by responding medical personnel.

•Video Above: Police presence near railroad tracks on Oct. 13.

Sacramento PD reported that the victim was found to have at least one gunshot wound. Due to the circumstances, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to take over the investigation. They say they will continue processing the scene, canvassing the area, and interviewing witnesses.

Officials say that the circumstances of the incident remain under investigation. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased after the next of kin have been notified.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.