Body found in Fairfield field identified as Hercules man who disappeared nearly 3 years ago

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield police identified remains found in a field over the weekend as those of a man who had been missing for nearly three years.

The Fairfield Police Department says Zachery Lukas Rose’s remains and clothing were found in a field near the Fairfield/Vacaville Amtrak station, which is in the area of Cement Hill and Peabody roads.

Rose, who was from Hercules, was last seen the night of Feb. 3, 2018. At the time, he was visiting a friend for the weekend on Shorey Way near Peabody Road in Fairfield.

Neighbors told FOX40 the last time anyone saw the 27-year-old he had left his car parked in front of the Fairfield house and stepped outside to smoke.

Fairfield Police Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen said Rose had left belongings behind before his disappearance.

“However, he left probably not under means that he desired,” the lieutenant explained.

The area where the body was found is roughly a mile away from Shorey Way.

Anyone with information about Rose’s death and disappearance has been asked to call the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at 707-428-7600