MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman reported missing in Ceres has potentially been found dead around 3 pm in Modesto Sunday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While checking the area of Maze Blvd. and Carpenter Road, Modesto Police and Ceres Police located a woman in a parked vehicle in an area parking lot.

According to the Modesto Police Department, The woman was unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Modesto’s Violent Crimes Unit are currently investigating the death.

The body has not been positively identified as the missing woman from Ceres because the results of the autopsy have not come in yet.