TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, an autopsy was performed by the Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner which identified the body found in Prosser Reservoir as Kiely Rodni, the missing 16-year-old girl.

After missing for more than two weeks, Rodni was believed to be found dead, along with her car, in the Prosser Reservoir by Adventures with Purpose on Sunday.

“We have located a decedent inside the vehicle,” Nevada County Sherrif Shannon Moon said in a news conference on Monday. “We believe it is our missing person. We have not been able to positively identify but its more than likely where we are today.”

According to the Adventures with Purpose Facebook page, Rodni’s car was found upside down in 14 ft. of water, with her body inside.

Rodni was last seen on Aug. 6, near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee around 12:30 a.m., where she was at a party where more than 200 minors and young adults were in attendance.

Numerous agencies, including the California Highway Patrol, the FBI, Homeland Security, Truckee Police Department, and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office from the state of Nevada joined the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office in the search to help locate Rodni, over the two weeks that she was reported missing.

The agencies spent a combined total of 19,951 hours searching for Rodni and received 1,871 tips regarding her disappearance.

This is still an ongoing investigation.