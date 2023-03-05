(KTXL) — A body was found inside a home that was on fire in the Lockwood Community in Amador County early Sunday morning, according to the Amador Fire Protection District.

The fire department said that around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Amador Fire crews, Lockwood Fire Department and the Amador County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residential fire in the Lockwood Community.

— Video Above: Woman found dead with a gunshot wound in South Sacramento

According to the fire department, the home was fully engulfed and the roof had collapsed when they arrived.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, however, a body was found inside the home.

The fire department said that the fire is under investigation.