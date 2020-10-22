Body matching description of missing fisherman found in American River

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A body matching the description of a missing fisherman has been located in the American River, according to the Sacramento County Regional Parks Department.

Early Wednesday morning, 65-year-old Khansouk Souligan went to the Harrington Access point to go fishing with his son.

Around 1 p.m., the son left to bring some fishing gear back to the car. The son told authorities his dad stayed behind to cast one more line.

When the son returned about 45 minutes later, his dad was missing, and after an hour of looking, the son called for help.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday, after a search by foot and air, authorities found the body.

The body will be identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.