Body of man missing in Sacramento River since Wednesday found

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a man who went missing in the Sacramento River Wednesday night was found Saturday, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, a caller told the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office that Sacramento resident Ronald Milton Belke Jr. had gone missing after getting into the water two hours earlier.

Sheriff’s officials say Belke Jr. was on his boat on the Sacramento River when the vessel had mechanical problems.

A witness who was on the boat told authorities that Belke Jr. tried to swim back to the boat dock. The witness says Belke Jr. did not appear to be in distress while swimming and was sober before jumping into the river.

He was last seen in the river 100 yards away from Simard’s Boat Dock.

On Thursday, FOX40 spoke to Ronald Belke Sr. who said his son was in the process of moving the boat to another dock.

He says his son might have underestimated how cold the river was, calling it a tragic accident.

After the body was found, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11 p.m. Saturday and the deputies later identified the body as Belke Jr.’s.