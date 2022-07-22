YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a missing person was found in the Sacramento River.

Authorities said the search began on Thursday when a car was found in Clarksburg near the river, which belonged to the missing person.

Several agencies helped with the search, including the California Office of Emergency Services, which provided tracking dogs.

According to the sheriff’s office, foul play is not suspected, and the family of the missing person was notified.