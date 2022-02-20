Body of missing Plumas County man found on Keddie Ridge

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a missing Plumas County man was found Sunday on Keddie Ridge after a multi-day search.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said 52-year-old James Thornton was reported missing on Feb. 7 by family and he was last seen on Jan. 17.

According to a family member, Thornton was last known to be with his broken-down vehicle somewhere along Highway 89 near Canyon Dam.

On Feb. 17, deputies said search and rescue crews found a piece of property belonging to Thornton in the remote area of Plumas County north of Indian Valley.

California Highway Patrol personnel helped deputies search the area.

On Feb. 18, deputies said search and rescue crews received help identifying the area Thornton was last seen in from a witness who was wood cutting.

After a thorough search of Keddie Ridge, deputies found Thornton’s body.

The cause of his death is being investigated and an autopsy has been scheduled, according to deputies.