MODEST, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto police said a suspicious death at a Best Western Hotel on Wednesday is now being investigated as a homicide.

A staff member at the hotel on West Orangeburg Avenue reportedly found a woman dead in one of the rooms. Police were then notified around 11 a.m.

There is no information about how the woman is killed or if there are any suspects.

Modesto police said they are searching for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Booza at 209-484-6113.

Crime Stoppers can also be called at 209-521-4638.