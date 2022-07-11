SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A body was recovered from Putah Creek on Sunday, near the area where a teenager went missing.

According to a Facebook post from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call near the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road on Sunday, July 3. Deputies arrived on the scene just after midnight where they found a red truck fully submerged in the water and a young man holding onto the shoreline.

After deputies assisted the young man, he told them that his friend Eduardo Fierros, 18, was still in the truck.

Vacaville Fire Protection District firefighters attempted to access the truck but were unable to get into it. Deputies searched the shoreline for Fierros, while the Solano County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team searched in the water.

When the truck was recovered no one was found inside. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue with help from Yolo County Sheriff’s Office and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office continued to look for Eduardo throughout the week.

Since Thursday, with the help of Solano County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, family and friends of Eduardo Fierros continued to search for him.

On Sunday, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol recovered a body from Putah Creek near where Fierros went missing, however, officials have not declared the identity of the found body.