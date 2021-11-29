Body with visible injuries found in Yuba County embankment

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba County investigators are trying to determine how a man died after his body was found Friday at the bottom of an embankment.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said a caller reported finding the body around 11:30 a.m. on Spenceville Road, which is near the Nevada-Yuba county line.

The sheriff’s office said the body in the embankment had visible injuries, but the cause of death will be determined following an autopsy.

Yuba County officials said the person whose body was found was a white or Hispanic man in his late 40s or 50s.