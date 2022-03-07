CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — A high school softball tournament was cut short after an explosive device was found near the ballfields in Ceres while games were being played.

Parents told FOX40 softball games are normally family-oriented, but the event was ruined by whoever placed that bomb.

“That could have harmed a lot of families,” said parent Larry Toon.

Toon said the players were about 30 minutes into a softball game at George Costa Fields when play was stopped. A suspicious device was found in the men’s bathroom.

“One of our dads came over to me and said that he was in the bathroom right after I had gone in the restroom and came out and said, ‘Yeah, I found what I think is a bomb,’” Toon recalled. “Minutes later, PD was there, and they told everybody to get out. We had to evacuate.”

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad responded to the sports complex and confirmed there was an improvised explosive device which they then rendered safe before removing it.

“This is a field full of families, hundreds and hundreds of people, not just 20/30 kids. This, this could have done some major damage,” Toon said. “We as parents and coaches and players, we are lucky that it didn’t get detonated.”

The Ceres Unified School District was hosting the tournament. District officials said they’re cooperating with police with their ongoing investigation.

“It could have been much worse we’re grateful that it wasn’t,” said CUSD spokesperson Beth Jimenez. “This incident was certainly unsettling and not anything anyone would expect during a softball tournament at a local park. But we are just thankful for the quick response from law enforcement.”

The tournament, which included 15 high school softball teams from across the Central Valley, was canceled.

“Some kids you know play softball all the time throughout the entire year. Some kids, this is the only time they play softball, and it ruined the opportunity for them to get some game time and some playtime with their friends and families watching. Some people traveled to come see the games and, you know, ruin that opportunity,” Toon explained.

No arrests have been made but parents said they hope whoever is responsible is caught soon.

“I hope they get what’s coming to them,” Toon said.

According to CUSD officials, the games that were interrupted will be rescheduled later in the season.