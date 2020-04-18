Bomb found near Lathrop Senior Center, officials say

LATHROP, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says a bomb was found near the Lathrop Senior Center on Thursday.

Officials say the improvised explosive device they found around 11 a.m. on 5th Street near Thomsen Road is known as a cricket bomb. Although it’s not a large explosive, deputies say it could severely injure anyone handling it.

Lathrop police found the bomb near some picnic tables outside the senior center and evacuated the area. Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians handled the disposal of the bomb.