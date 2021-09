MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Calif. (KTXL) — Students at a San Joaquin County high school were evacuated Monday after a suspicious package was found on campus.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said its Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team had been sent to Mountain House High School to investigate a package found in the school’s multi-purpose room.

Please continue to avoid the 1000 blk S Central Parkway in MH. Suspicious package found inside High School. Entire school evacuated. Bomb squad on scene. Students moved to Julius Cordes school. P/U students there. (209-836-7400) — San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) September 20, 2021

All students were moved to nearby Julius Cordes Elementary School to be picked up by their families.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.