Bomb team called out to Stanislaus County mobile home park for suspicious package

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A bomb team is at a Stanislaus County mobile home park where a suspicious package was found Wednesday afternoon.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said the report about the suspicious package came in from the Riverview Mobile Home Park along Jantzen Road, east of Modesto.

Part of the park has since been evacuated and the public has been asked to stay away from the area, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office didn’t provide any additional details about the “device” that was found.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.