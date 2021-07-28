Bond Road, Waterman Road intersection in Elk Grove closed due to crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bond Road and Waterman Road intersection is closed due to a crash, Elk Grove police say. 

Police have not said how the crash happened or if there were any injuries. 

There is currently no estimated time of reopening. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News