Bond Road, Waterman Road intersection in Elk Grove closed due to crash

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bond Road and Waterman Road intersection is closed due to a crash, Elk Grove police say.

Police have not said how the crash happened or if there were any injuries.

There is currently no estimated time of reopening.

Officers are on scene of a traffic collision in the area of Bond Road and Waterman Road. The intersection is currently closed to all thru traffic. We will update once the roadway is open. pic.twitter.com/J3LGwxDlcP — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) July 28, 2021