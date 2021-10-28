Boreal, Palisades Tahoe opening day this Friday after historic storm

(KTXL) — Boreal will be opening Friday, just like Palisades Tahoe, thanks to snowfall caused by the historic storm.

The Castle Peak and Accelerator lifts will be operational starting at 10 a.m, and parking will open at 9 a.m.

“Boreal / Woodward will be open Wednesday – Sunday from 10am – 6pm. We will expand to being open 7 days a week on November 19,” Boreal said.

Other Tahoe ski resorts are also preparing to open their doors, with Heavenly expected to open on Nov. 19, Kirkwood on Dec. 3 and Homewood on Dec. 10.