Boreal reopens after warm temperatures caused closure

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —Many people took to the Sierra on Friday to enjoy their day on the slopes the day after Thanksgiving.

After a record-setting storm brought rain to the Valley and snow to the Sierra, the region continues to go through a dry spell, but two ski resorts were able to reopen.

“Had a blast,” a traveler from Oroville said.

It’s a timeless tradition that continues, with or without Mother Nature.

“I thought we were going to come here and there was going to be no snow,” he said.

But it’s here, and hundreds of skiers and snowboards took advantage of the opportunity this Black Friday to shred the slopes.

“The snow is not as hard as I thought it would be,” David Gladysh said.

The snow there isn’t the real stuff, but a lot of resorts like Boreal started making snow, especially earlier this week when temperatures were favorable.

“Anything is better than nothing,” Anthony Katon, who is from New Mexico, told FOX40.

Boreal was hard at work making it a winter wonderland. The resort opened a few weeks ago after the historic bomb cyclone, but they were forced to close due to warm temperatures.

“Even though, this is, it’s fake now, it’s pretty nice to get some practice in,” Gladysh said.

People of all ages soaked in the fun.

“No mask and no social distancing. Everything is starting to feel normal again,” Katon said. “It’s that time of year now. Just pray for snow.”

Boreal closed at 8 p.m. It will be open again Saturday.