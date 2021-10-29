Boreal ski resort has earliest season opening in a decade

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — At Boreal Mountain California ski resort, the wait is over. Thanks to the recent snowstorm, the resort is opening about three weeks early.

“I have been waiting for snowboard season ever since last snowboard season ended,” said Jackson Addison.

This is the earliest the resort has opened to the top of the slope and, overall, the earliest they’ve opened in the past 10 years.

“A week ago, we didn’t know this was going to happen,” said Matt Peterson, vice president of marketing for the resort. “So much snow came down, it turned into 36 inches of snow and that was on top of the snow we already made.”

Boreal called opening day a success, as around 1,000 people enjoyed the early season skiing in the Sierra.

“It was pretty sick honestly to snowboard in October, and I’m so hyped,” said boarder Freya Hammerlein.

Peterson said opening in time for Halloween is rare. It’s so rare that he hopes it will be a boost to the local economy which has dealt with the ups and downs of the pandemic, drought and wildfire season.

“For the weather to turn so significantly, all of the sudden the Sierra looks a lot more optimistic,” Peterson said.

Skiers and snowboarders are optimistic masks are only required indoors, but people do need to purchase lift tickets or a season pass ahead of time.

“We are doing our best right now. Our operating schedule is gonna be Wednesday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” Peterson said. “We are going to hang on for as long as we can.”

And so are the diehards, like Sebastian Kilgore.

“Winter is coming. I’m hyped,” Kilgore said, “I’ll be back here on Wednesday.”

If you’re looking for a job, Boreal is still hiring.