Bowling alleys feel forgotten as some Sacramento County businesses reopen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County businesses like movie theaters and gyms are able to open indoors once again under the state’s red tier but family entertainment centers, which include bowling alleys, still cannot open.

It means Country Club Lanes in the Arden-Arcade area is only in the red financially.

“You buy the product but the product is dated. These are some of the sodas we pulled out of the vending machines,” said Country Club Lanes general manager Dave Haness.

According to Haness, every month the club isn’t open it loses around $75,000.

Only when the county enters the next tier, or the orange tier, can Haness start making his money back. Between now and then, he said he still pays his electric, rent and employee insurance bills, even though he hasn’t seen a customer in a long time.

“The Northern California Bowling Association has supplied lots of data showing why bowling is very safe,” Haness told FOX40.

For a little over two weeks in June, Country Club Lanes did reopen but was then told to close again.

Haness said there has never been a COVID-19 case linked to his business.

He had a message for state leaders and the governor.

“If it’s safe for a movie theater to be open or in-store dining to be open or a gym to be open, it’s certainly safe for bowling to be open,” Haness said. “But we are sort of forgotten and it’s time for us to be in front of his eyes and for him to make the right decision, which is to open us up.”