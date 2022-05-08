SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KXTL) — A 14-year old boy was critically injured after losing control of his Honda CRF250X dirt bike on a offhighway vehicle trail on Saturday, according to the Grass Valley Highway Patrol.

Officers said the driver of the dirt bike was negotiating a jump at 15mph when he lost control of the vehicle. The bike overturned, ejecting the driver onto the trail. The driver was wearing a helmet.

The driver suffered major injuries and was transported by a CHP helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment.