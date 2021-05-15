Metro Fire: Teen drowns after swimming in American River

The Latest
11 p.m.
The body of a 17-year-old male drowning victim was found, according to Metro Fire.
Original story below.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Metro Fire says they’re at El Manto River Access looking for a boy who was last seen going into the American River and has not been seen since.
Metro Fire and County Park Rangers received the call just after 6:50 Saturday night.
Metro Fire’s helicopter reports that the river is mostly shallow, with at least one deep spot.
The Sheriff’s helicopter is also on the scene assisting.
Metro Fire says the shallow water is preventing their normal boats from being deployed, instead using large inflatable boats with motors on the back.